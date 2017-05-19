Issue 11, the Attraction Issue, is Now Available!

fēlan

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming for a special announcement…

Issue 11 is here!!!

Get your copy here.

This issue was guest judged by Lisa W. Tetting and features the work of:

G. Manson

Hank Mattson

MiYoung Margolis

GJ Gillespie

GlitterCouch

Phillip T. Stephens

Sam Hafferty

Hildy Maze

Tom Dedola

Osalam Wosu

Terrie Rogers

Tania Gonzalez Ortega

J. David Liss

Stephen Thomas Roberts

Mark Taksa

Kayla Bashe

Meghan Hargaden

Flora Davis

Madison Wilson

SEIGAR

Caitlin Eagan

Dan Fraser

Sandip Saha

Lois E. Linkens

John Paul Gardner

yuan changing

Kingsley Nwaeke

Thomas Locicero

Marisha Thomas

John Grey

Edilson Afonso Ferreira

Roderick Bates

Anthony Acri

Maia Vivar

Ercan Sert

Christine Ray

izabella blue drayven

Lisa Mar

That’s 38 artists, 30 poems and 28 art works. It’s really worth checking out.

Check out the artist interviews, that will begin to post this coming Monday the 22nd, to learn more about the creators of issue 11.