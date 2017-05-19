Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Aaron David Key/A World Without a Sea

In ancient times the moon was a woman; goddess of the hunt and wild animals. She displayed gentleness and steadfastness.

I, on the other hand, knew the moon was a man. A youthful crisis found me meeting him. He was lying on his back like a drunk beetle waving his legs in the air – trying to right himself.

The moon ate the dark, kept me company and lit my way. We did not need to speak – we knew all that was needed to understand each other. He knew that I was driven out of my home by loneliness and a desperate need not to be myself. I knew he was grateful for my company in his bloated state.

Since then the moon has been a friend. Constant certainly – going away but always coming back. Gentle unless he needed to be otherwise. This night he was engorged with contentment: his light almost too bright.

In the park I heard music and voices. Quiet voices; not arguing, not boastful but trying their best to be seductive, enticing. As I got closer I saw I had stumbled into a dance. My heart quickened just for a second and then I remembered that I could not dance – due to a quirk of fate that rendered me without grace and rhythm.

One of the dancers stood between me and the moon, head briefly shining with a silver halo. It was a lunar blessing and with this dawned a human wary smile. An arm outstretched, an invitation.

With reluctance I turned away and the moon wrapped himself in a cloak of clouded shame. Now darkness spewed from the moon again.

