Runaway Train-1WiseWoman/Secret First Draft

1WiseWoman/Secret First Draft
Secret First Draft: Member of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
Hell bent on wiping me out
You’ve seen me fall before
Reached out and offered a hand
Now you shove me out the door
Desperate attempt to even the score
Radio silence
You aren’t right all the time
Living on urban vapors
Poisoning your mind
Evaporating
Hearts of the kind
A story of revenge
Veiled in resurrection
Force you to look in my direction
Fiery Armageddon
Made a sovereign decision
Retracted my open invitation
This isn’t a journey
It’s a runaway train
Tracks rusted and eroded
Mirroring damaged brain
No light at the end of the tunnel
The temple has been set on fire
Crucifix burned across my chest
Tortuous desire
There is no day of rest
This isn’t a test
Rooted in utero
Nourished with disease
Fed on sacramental fear
Born to bleed
I cannot descend any further
Screams heard only by the captive
We speak in secret tongues
View original post 137 more words