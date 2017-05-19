Runaway Train-1WiseWoman/Secret First Draft

1WiseWoman/Secret First Draft

Secret First Draft: Member of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Hell bent on wiping me out

You’ve seen me fall before

Reached out and offered a hand

Now you shove me out the door

Desperate attempt to even the score

Radio silence

You aren’t right all the time

Living on urban vapors

Poisoning your mind

Evaporating

Hearts of the kind

A story of revenge

Veiled in resurrection

Force you to look in my direction

Fiery Armageddon

Made a sovereign decision

Retracted my open invitation

This isn’t a journey

It’s a runaway train

Tracks rusted and eroded

Mirroring damaged brain

No light at the end of the tunnel

The temple has been set on fire

Crucifix burned across my chest

Tortuous desire

There is no day of rest

This isn’t a test

Rooted in utero

Nourished with disease

Fed on sacramental fear

Born to bleed

I cannot descend any further

Screams heard only by the captive

We speak in secret tongues

