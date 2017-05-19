Solo Fighter-Stephanie Bennett-Henry

Raw, beautiful truth from Stephanie Bennett-Henry
This sadness, this undeniable madness;
it’s not some extravagant plan
I mapped out to inconvenience you.
I don’t lay awake at night perfecting
the details of how I can fuck it all up
again and again and again and again.
Believe it or not, that’s just who I am;
It’s a sick curse that’s out of my hands.
But you keep grabbing it like it’s yours
to touch. You keep analyzing it as if
maybe somehow it can be about you,
maybe you can try to hold it without
getting burned, and maybe you can
say you saved me. You never will.
Any chance of saving me is long gone,
like the ones I once called heroes;
they are buried now along with my
dreams. There are no flowers keeping
those headstones warm, same as
my heart that’s still beating so cold.
I have never been good at pretending,
but…
