The Daily Song: You + Me (Sade)/No Ordinary Love

Gorgeous and haunting. . .

“No Ordinary Love”

I gave you all the love I gotI gave you more than I could giveI gave you loveI gave you all that I have insideAnd you took my loveYou took my loveDidn’t I tell youWhat I believeDid somebody say thatA love like that won’t lastDidn’t I give youAll that I’ve got to give baby

I gave you all the love I got

I gave you more than I could give

I gave you love

I gave you all that I have inside

And you took my love

You took my love

I keep crying

I keep trying for you

There’s nothing like you and I baby

This is no ordinary love

No ordinary Love

This is no ordinary love

No ordinary Love

When you came my way

You brightened every day

With your sweet smile

Didn’t I tell you

What I believe

Did somebody say that

A love like that won’t last

Didn’t I give you

All that I’ve got to give baby

This is no ordinary love

No ordinary Love

This is no ordinary love

No ordinary Love

I keep crying

I keep trying for you

There’s nothing like you and I baby

This is no ordinary love

No ordinary Love

This is no ordinary love

No ordinary Love

Keep trying for you

Keep crying for you

Keep flying for you

Keep flying I’m falling

I’m falling

Keep trying for you

Keep crying for you

Keep flying for you

Keep flying for you I’m falling

I’m falling