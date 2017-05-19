The Daily Song: You + Me (Sade)/No Ordinary Love

Gorgeous and haunting. . .
“No Ordinary Love”
I gave you more than I could give
I gave you love
I gave you all that I have inside
And you took my love
You took my love
Didn’t I tell you
What I believe
Did somebody say that
A love like that won’t last
Didn’t I give you
All that I’ve got to give baby
I gave you all the love I got
I gave you more than I could give
I gave you love
I gave you all that I have inside
And you took my love
You took my love
I keep crying
I keep trying for you
There’s nothing like you and I baby
This is no ordinary love
No ordinary Love
This is no ordinary love
No ordinary Love
When you came my way
You brightened every day
With your sweet smile
Didn’t I tell you
What I believe
Did somebody say that
A love like that won’t last
Didn’t I give you
All that I’ve got to give baby
This is no ordinary love
No ordinary Love
This is no ordinary love
No ordinary Love
I keep crying
I keep trying for you
There’s nothing like you and I baby
This is no ordinary love
No ordinary Love
This is no ordinary love
No ordinary Love
Keep trying for you
Keep crying for you
Keep flying for you
Keep flying I’m falling
I’m falling
Keep trying for you
Keep crying for you
Keep flying for you
Keep flying for you I’m falling
I’m falling