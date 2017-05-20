Peeling back my layers

Slowly, gently, carefully

One by one

Like the petals of a zinnia bud

My instinct is usually

To stay your hand

Afraid of what we will find

When we reach

My core

Delicate stirrings

Like butterfly wings

Whisper to me

To let you closer

Allow you to continue to unfold me

Slowly, gently, carefully

Growing hope that when we

Reach my center

We will find incandescence

We can bathe in

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved