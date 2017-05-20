Holly of House of Heart had her WordPress account hacked and all of her previous posts, comments and followers were lost. Holly is a lovely human being and a fabulous writer– please show her some love while she builds a new site.
Remember the
summer we were
obsessed with
Burroughs?
Anything familiar,
like the sound of
far off thunder
close enough to subdue
the mad-paced hours.
Something inciting,
like the strike of
lightning,
the odor of combustion
ready to ignite.
Everything electric
that made us come alive.
Our hearts caught between
whale song and sigh,
spontaneous thunder
with intermittent quiet,
sporadic as a summer storm.
Leonid Afremov “Rains Rustle”
2 thoughts on “Summer with Burroughs-House of Heart”
Thank you. I really appreciate it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wish I could do more!
LikeLiked by 1 person