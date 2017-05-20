Summer with Burroughs-House of Heart

Holly of House of Heart had her WordPress account hacked and all of her previous posts, comments and followers were lost. Holly is a lovely human being and a fabulous writer– please show her some love while she builds a new site.

House of Heart

Remember the

summer we were

obsessed with

Burroughs?

Anything familiar,

like the sound of

far off thunder

close enough to subdue

the mad-paced hours.

Something  inciting,

like the  strike of

lightning,

the odor of combustion

ready to ignite.

Everything electric

that made us come alive.

Our hearts caught between

whale song and sigh,

spontaneous thunder

with intermittent quiet,

sporadic as a summer storm.

Summer with Burroughs

Leonid Afremov  “Rains Rustle”

