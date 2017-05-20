The Daily Song:Before You Exit/Clouds

Posted in The Daily SongTagged , ,

Heartbreaker from Before You Exit.

 

“Clouds”

Time tried to stop one
Cold cold night in June
Somehow I knew you
Kept on dancing through

And you jumped on a flight in the
Darkest of blues, took a trip to paradise
Through the stars and back over the moon
Oh, tell me it’s true, oh

Please just tell me you’re alright
Are you way up in the sky
Laughing, smiling, looking down
Saying “one day we’ll meet in the clouds”
Up in the clouds

No one I knew stood
Half as bright as you
But now you shine on
The perfect avenue

And the light that you left it helps me to see
A way through all the bitterness
A way to who I really want to be
Oh, light up the streets, oh

Please just tell me you’re alright
Are you way up in the sky
Laughing, smiling, looking down
Saying “one day we’ll meet in the clouds”
Up in the clouds

Some nights I still hear your whispers
And your memories they hang like a picture
Oh, and you’ll always be just like a sister

Some nights I still see your smile
Your number I wish I could dial
Oh, but I can’t wait to talk for a while, oh

Please just tell me you’re alright
Are you way up in the sky
Laughing, smiling, looking down
I know one day we’ll meet in the clouds
Up in the clouds

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s