Inspired by S.K. Nicholas prose piece Sweetheart
I have worn my armor
so devoutly
buckled on thick titanium plates
donned my Templar helm
until only eyes
only mouth
were visible
let this armor become my prison
a soldier in silent battle
on an empty field
I have treated
protecting
my vulnerability
my hidden depths
like a religion
something holy
something sacred
a duty requiring
constant vigilance
I have stood
locked in place
sweat dripping down my back
the heft
weight
of my protection
folding me in half
diminishing me
muffling everything
everyone
not contained in this suit of arms
this shiny sarcophagus
Weary of the battle
but full of trepidation
fingers trembling
clumsy
I start to slowly remove
the pieces
let them fall to my feet
like abandoned religion
rediscover the feel
of sunbaked hair
cool spring breeze against
warm skin
feel of flesh
grasping my hand
the piercing ice water pain
of awakening heart
that reminds me that I breath
that I bleed
pure red rivulets down pale skin
remember what it is like
to be
painfully
achingly
alive
in all my shattered beauty
