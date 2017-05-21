The Daily Song: Diana Krall (Joni Mitchell)/A Case of You

One of my all-time favorites

Case Of You

by Joni Mitchell

Just before our love got lost you said

“I am as constant as a northern star”

And I said “Constantly in the darkness

Where’s that at?

If you want me I’ll be in the bar”

On the back of a cartoon coaster

In the blue TV screen light

I drew a map of Canada

Oh Canada

With your face sketched on it twice

Oh you’re in my blood like holy wine

You taste so bitter and so sweet

Oh I could drink a case of you darling

Still I’d be on my feet

oh I would still be on my feet

Oh I am a lonely painter

I live in a box of paints

I’m frightened by the devil

And I’m drawn to those ones that ain’t afraid

I remember that time you told me you said

“Love is touching souls”

Surely you touched mine

‘Cause part of you pours out of me

In these lines from time to time

Oh, you’re in my blood like holy wine

You taste so bitter and so sweet

Oh I could drink a case of you darling

And I would still be on my feet

I would still be on my feet

I met a woman

She had a mouth like yours

She knew your life

She knew your devils and your deeds

And she said

“Go to him, stay with him if you can

But be prepared to bleed”

Oh but you are in my blood

You’re my holy wine

You’re so bitter, bitter and so sweet

Oh, I could drink a case of you darling

Still I’d be on my feet

I would still be on my feet