We Who Haunt the Night

My sleep is a broken
fractured thing
I wake frequently to
the dark night
disoriented
out of sync
lost in the in-between
I am a wanderer
in these phantom hours
searching the ether
for omens and portents
messages spray painted
on tunnel walls of obsidian
hunting for clues written
in the hidden language
used only by our kind
What messages have been
left for me?
Will I decipher them in time?
I feel the vibration
of other souls
in this spiraling night
recognize the invisible
brush of fingertips
always just out of reach
We are searching
always searching
in this dark maze
but never meeting
in the center
where the starlight hovers
and the shadows
are not so deep
where there is comfort
for the weary wanderer
in the arms of our brethren
and blessed rest
