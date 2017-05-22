My imagination was captivated this morning by the lyrics of Ryan Montbleau’s All or Nothing
The minutes
hours
weigh heavily
upon my shoulders
in the aching night
where I replay
our past like a black and white film
that stutters across white walls
I am lost in our unraveling
recklessly hoping
to rearrange time
rewrite this ending
Moonlight shines through
bedroom windows
loss
regret shaping the light
when their shadow cuts through
I picture you sitting
on the back stairs
looking up at the cold stars
you look so lonely
like you lost the only thing
keeping you here
the indigo night is heavy
with a word that can’t be spoken
when did our love become
all or nothing?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “All or Nothing”
Stunning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Rachel!
LikeLiked by 1 person