My imagination was captivated this morning by the lyrics of Ryan Montbleau’s All or Nothing

The minutes

hours

weigh heavily

upon my shoulders

in the aching night

where I replay

our past like a black and white film

that stutters across white walls

I am lost in our unraveling

recklessly hoping

to rearrange time

rewrite this ending

Moonlight shines through

bedroom windows

loss

regret shaping the light

when their shadow cuts through

I picture you sitting

on the back stairs

looking up at the cold stars

you look so lonely

like you lost the only thing

keeping you here

the indigo night is heavy

with a word that can’t be spoken

when did our love become

all or nothing?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved