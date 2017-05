I reach

for the dangerous beauty

you hold in your eyes

I know

that those eyes

and that honey mouth with its silver tongue

make all kinds of promises

that you might deliver on

Or not

Depending on your mood

or whether mercury is in retrograde

or whatever coin you like to flip

Heads you win

tails

I lose anyway

I suspect

But the look you are giving me right now

and the way it makes me feel

makes me think

it may be worth

the trip to hell

