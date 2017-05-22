Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: 1WiseWoman/Despite Darkness

Everywhere I look

There are people

Who don’t want to be here

Distracted by daily routines

Lost among the sheep

Devoured by darkness

Complacency kills

So many ways to leave the moment

Rabidly awaiting revered rapture

Golden light is coveted

The secret has already been discovered

And is standing right in front of you

Unable to get out of your own way

To see the light of day

If only the moon ate the dark

Take the weight of the world

Along with self responsibility

The consequences are dire

Lighting the world on fire

Never ending nebulous nightmares

Divining dreams disappear

In burning atmosphere

Illusion of inspirational illumination

Ignite a chain reaction

Blinded by the light

Stars explode

Eclipsing the sun

Sparks fly

Say goodbye

Be careful what you bid for

An empty night sky

An absence of stars to wish upon

Damnation disguised as devotion

Prayers are lost in expired heavens

And you’re still stuck in the herd

Grappling for shade

Begging to be heard

Unable to sleep

Burns too deep

Giving birth

To hell on earth

I write about mental illness and chronic illness. I use a variety of writing styles to incorporate all of the ugly and beauty of living with mental and chronic illness. The purpose behind my blog is to ease some of my pain as well as share some of my blessings, to provide information, encouragement and support to others and to help end the stigma against mental illness and invisible diseases. My blog is A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave