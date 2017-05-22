Everywhere I look
There are people
Who don’t want to be here
Distracted by daily routines
Lost among the sheep
Devoured by darkness
Complacency kills
So many ways to leave the moment
Rabidly awaiting revered rapture
Golden light is coveted
The secret has already been discovered
And is standing right in front of you
Unable to get out of your own way
To see the light of day
If only the moon ate the dark
Take the weight of the world
Along with self responsibility
The consequences are dire
Lighting the world on fire
Never ending nebulous nightmares
Divining dreams disappear
In burning atmosphere
Illusion of inspirational illumination
Ignite a chain reaction
Blinded by the light
Stars explode
Eclipsing the sun
Sparks fly
Say goodbye
Be careful what you bid for
An empty night sky
An absence of stars to wish upon
Damnation disguised as devotion
Prayers are lost in expired heavens
And you’re still stuck in the herd
Grappling for shade
Begging to be heard
Unable to sleep
Burns too deep
Giving birth
To hell on earth
I write about mental illness and chronic illness. I use a variety of writing styles to incorporate all of the ugly and beauty of living with mental and chronic illness. The purpose behind my blog is to ease some of my pain as well as share some of my blessings, to provide information, encouragement and support to others and to help end the stigma against mental illness and invisible diseases. My blog is A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave
3 thoughts on “Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: 1WiseWoman/Despite Darkness”
“Prayers are lost in expired heavens.” – beautiful.
LikeLike
Oh my. 💖 💖 💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are well and deeply heard!
LikeLike