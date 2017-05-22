Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Kindra M. Austin/There Was a Full Moon

Inkblot black canvas
Sky, static, supine
To needle and thread;
Flat-felled seam,
The stars are all dead.
So sing, heartstrings, and
Chant dirges, solemn;
Lo, the funeral
March does march and will
Soon march for us all.
Dread step to altar
With rosary beads;
Pray, but beseech whom?
Penitence won’t save–
God is locked in tomb.
White spectre does rise,
Corpulent, and cruel;
Satellite low-slung,
Beneath her sharp light
Many men have hung
In the precious name
Of righteous justice—
In the name of He.
Now they shall lose the
One they cannot see.
There was a full moon.
And moon ate the dark;
Eclipsed the Heavens.
Kindra M. Austin is a self-published fiction author, and a writer/Contributing Editor for The Bridge Magazine online. You can read her poems and prose at https://poemsandparagraphs.wordpress.com/ and articles at http://thebridgemag.com/.