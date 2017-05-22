Such evocative poetry to explore
All or Nothing
Not for nothing
But you look so lonely
Out on the back stairs
Like you lost the only thing
Keeping you here
So the rest disappears
All or nothing
You keep one eye open
But you keep both eyes crying
You’re recklessly hoping
To rearrange time
It ain’t no magic trick, dear
Make the clock disappear
All or nothing
Hold on for one more day
I know it’s not all getting better
Brief little moments
Sure have a way of coming together
With a word that can’t be spoken
And it only says something
The porch light is shining
But your back is turned to it
You shape the light
When your shadow cuts through it
It ain’t no magic trick, dear
Get in or get out of here
All or nothing
Hold on for one more day
I know it’s not all just getting better
Brief little moments
Sure have a way of coming together
With a word that can’t be spoken
And it only says something
Love love when it’s on
Crave it when it’s gone
And if you need some advice
Look to the tide
And hang on
Hold on for one more day
I know it’s not all getting better
Brief little moments
Sure have a way of coming together
Coming together
Oh, with a word
A word that can’t be spoken
With a word that can’t be spoken
Sweet little moments
Sure have a way of coming around
Coming around
With a word that can’t be spoken
With a word that can’t be spoken
With a word that can’t be spoken
And it only says something
2 thoughts on “The Daily Song: All or Nothing/Ryan Montbleau (feat. Tall Heights)”
yes indeed! Good song! 🙂
The lyrics were so evocative I just needed to play with them. So Eric, why have we never written together?
