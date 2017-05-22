Your eyes are sometimes
All I can think of
When I lie here alone at night
In the bed we used to share
How you used to
Lie here next to me
Your eyes looking into mine
Giving me a glimpse
Into your fascinating brain
Open and vulnerable
But always a little mystery
Retained, something held back
Your mouth is sometimes
All I can think of
When I wake up in the morning
And your side of the bed
Is still cold and empty
How I used to run my thumb
Across your full bottom lip
Savoring the moment
Before I leaned in
For your warm morning kiss
Your hand is sometimes
All I can think of
When I sit alone on the sofa
Watching the shows
We used to share
The faint scars on your knuckles
From a dust-up on your bicycle
How our fingers used to intertwine
As if they had been made
To nest together
Your skin is sometimes
All I can think of
As I do the wash up
Remembering the lovely
Curve of your neck
Your tattoo peeking out of
Your collar
How I used to come up behind you
And breathe in your scent
Before running my face against
That soft, smooth curve
Your laugh is sometimes
All I can think of
As I walk these city streets
Without you
By my side
The way you would toss
Back your head
Eyes crinkling
Your mirth uncontained
Making me laugh too
Your heart is sometimes
All I can think of
As I learn to live
Without you
It used to be
The place where I lived
Your absence
Is a presence
You are nowhere
And everywhere still
To me
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
17 thoughts on “You”
Beautiful, and emotional. I especially like the line, “your absence is a presence”. So much truth to that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! I really like this piece.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a beautiful piece of writing. A person we love always will seem like they are with us even though they are not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love lingers. . .
LikeLike
wow.. its really a great piece. beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you so much!
LikeLike
Your posts are all I can think of
As I learn to blog
The depth of memories I am
Forced to explore
Before realizing I have no such
A lane to go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A beautifully poetic response. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I love your work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is lovely to hear. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So achingly beautiful, Christine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Vidur!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful and heart wrenching, Christine. How true these words ring!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Mark.
LikeLike
Absolute greatness my friend. Melancholic and dripping with longing. Wow!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Olde Punk– what a fabulous description!
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤❤❤
LikeLike