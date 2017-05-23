OldePunk of RamJet Poetry takes no prisoners
Grasping convolutions
anything will do really
corrugated steel rictus
pulls at corners
a shadow play
in ritual dusk
down another
glass of slow derision
at the nearest
watering hole
wondering how and why
I am unholy
reconcile I’m alone
with the pictures
we both inhabit
I could not hold
the fire
so now I choke
on smoke
and bathe in ashes
my breath stinks
of rebellion
my words are heavy
and low, lo
unto tomorrow
riveting the compunction
to depart the now
the how and when of it
matter little
respond to extinguish
the embers
of my love, of
your ruin
I absolve myself
of any wrongdoing
It’s stern
your reflection
I return
to the objection
and babe
it’s all gone down
it’s all your fault
it’s not the noun
it’s not this town
the fade of gestalt
that I caught
standing outside
looking in at
your origins
I am…
6 thoughts on “Gestalt-OldePunk/RamJet Poetry”
This is a really power poem. I strongly relate to the feelings being expressed
LikeLiked by 2 people
OldePunk is pretty amazing
LikeLiked by 2 people
So are you dear friend ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person