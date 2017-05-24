I do not have a closet
full of mourning clothes
I have never
inked the names of my dead
on my tender forearms in black
in solemn homage
The list too long
my arms too short
to box with god
I am a motherless child
who grieved
too long
for the comfort of others
Left wondering if grief
Is considered contagious
a virus?
What is the suitable period of mourning
for loss of my identity
as daughter?
as granddaughter?
We do not mention pregnancy losses
as if they don’t count
don’t matter
as though the hopes
the dreams
we embraced for those little ball of cells
were weightless
mere dandelion fluff
in the breeze
We are left
standing alone
in contemplation
of our empty arms
Is a man who never held his child still
a father?
A widowed woman still a wife?
A boy who has lost his twin still a brother?
Who are we when those we love
are lost and all that remains
are their empty shapes on our soul
like Peter Pan’s shadow?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
12 thoughts on “A Suitable Period of Mourning”
Truth.
Thank you Heidi
The baby I lost years ago still takes up a lot of space in my head and writing.
We carry those losses deeply but so rarely talk about them.
Your poetry really resonates with me, and I’m not a person who likes most poetry. I mean that as a compliment, but I’m not sure what it sounds like for someone who doesn’t like poetry to say he likes yours. Actually, I do like poetry. I just also hate it. I’m very particular. But I’m also not well versed (so to speak) in it. I’m not an expert. Your poetry resonates with me in that it reminds me of poems I’ve written (see, I don’t hate it), and liked. There’s a common theme I’m familiar with, whether we are still something that we have ever been, or even thought of being, and whether when we lose a grandmother, for instance, we are actually mourning for a past, a youth, that has been long gone. What really changes? Is time an illusion? You know, all of that.
I am glad that it spoke to you. Loss is by its very nature very existential– it causes us to contemplate our own identity, rethink our past, contemplate our own mortality. It is so much more loaded than simply missing someone we love.
Incredibly powerful.. 💛
Thank you Rachel!
I think we are the same, but I think we also are never the same. We are still made of the same material. Wood, Metal, Glass…but there are Holes, Rust and Cracks.
This is very beautiful and profound and poetic. Like the bones for a collaborative piece. . .
I think so too! (About the bones part) we’ll see what we can do! 🙂
excellent. . .
