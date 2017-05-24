A Suitable Period of Mourning

I do not have a closet

full of mourning clothes

I have never

inked the names of my dead

on my tender forearms in black

in solemn homage

The list too long

my arms too short

to box with god

 

I am a motherless child

who grieved

too long

for the comfort of others

Left wondering if grief

Is considered contagious

a virus?

What is the suitable period of mourning

for loss of my identity

as daughter?

as granddaughter?

 

We do not mention pregnancy losses

as if they don’t count

don’t matter

as though the hopes

the dreams

we embraced for those little ball of cells

were weightless

mere dandelion fluff

in the breeze

We are left

standing alone

in contemplation

of our empty arms

 

Is a man who never held his child still

a father?

A widowed woman still a wife?

A boy who has lost his twin still a brother?

Who are we when those we love

are lost and all that remains

are their empty shapes on our soul

like Peter Pan’s shadow?

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

12 thoughts on “A Suitable Period of Mourning

  2. Your poetry really resonates with me, and I’m not a person who likes most poetry. I mean that as a compliment, but I’m not sure what it sounds like for someone who doesn’t like poetry to say he likes yours. Actually, I do like poetry. I just also hate it. I’m very particular. But I’m also not well versed (so to speak) in it. I’m not an expert. Your poetry resonates with me in that it reminds me of poems I’ve written (see, I don’t hate it), and liked. There’s a common theme I’m familiar with, whether we are still something that we have ever been, or even thought of being, and whether when we lose a grandmother, for instance, we are actually mourning for a past, a youth, that has been long gone. What really changes? Is time an illusion? You know, all of that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I am glad that it spoke to you. Loss is by its very nature very existential– it causes us to contemplate our own identity, rethink our past, contemplate our own mortality. It is so much more loaded than simply missing someone we love.

      Like

      Reply

