manchester-Lois E. Linkens

lois e. linkens

there is a perpetual silence

that ring will out

in the final ignition

of the fires of hell.

and oh,

my human heart longs

to make you

take assurance

that your homemade, homespun cowardice

and dining-table death machine

will not create the heat

that you desire;

that fire belongs to the night

and yours will now be infinite.

my hating, human heart

wants to hope

that the service given you

by the last of your life

would be worth the tears;

it aches to hope

that a godless expanse

would be all that would welcome

the last fragments of your soul.

but who am i,

who am i to condemn

when the mind of the devoted

runs so wild and afraid?

can my belief and my doctrine

so outweigh the sacrifice and solitude

of the sacred pages –

i am helpless to comfort,

helpless to confront.

screaming down an empty…