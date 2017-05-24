Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Ode to the Moon/Pooja S. Varde

As the moon ate the dark,

light filtered in through my window.

It reached out to my thoughts dark

and shone on my fear and sorrow.

As the moon ate the dark,

it filled my soul with light.

It filled me with belief and hope for another day as bright!

All my disturbing thoughts failed bother me anymore,

as I watched the brilliance of the moon entering through my window.

As the moon ate the dark, I saw that I was not the only one awake,

Through lit windows, the moon introduced me to others who seemed to go through the same.

As the moon ate the dark,

I felt a light glow.

The light filled my heart with happiness and hope.

And suddenly as the moon ate the dark by slowly illuminating the world of the night,

I realised that the moon ate the dark existing in my mind too!

Pooja S. Varde blogs at Pooja’s Rose Tinted Glasses