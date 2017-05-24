The Truth About Words

The dilemma of finally finding her voice
Was that it was not enough
Simply to speak
This voice
Which had lain dormant
Inside of her for so long
Lost under unrelenting responsibilities
An overdeveloped superego
The weight of roles such as “wife”
As “mother”
As “worker bee”
Rarely “woman”
Rarely even “human being”
Had become voracious
What she thought was merely a trickle of words
Activated by the injustices of the world
And the ache it awoke in her heart
Had grown rapidly into the flow of a kitchen tap
When given some room
It then grew into the steady stream of water
From a garden hose
It then threatened to explode
Like water from a fire hydrant
Or perhaps with the ferocity
Of a river long damned
Obliterating all real and imagined obstacles
In its path
She had not known
Had not realized
That all of this lay inside her
Coiled with tension
Waiting for that small crack
That would allow
Those first tentative words to seep out
She had exposed those first words
To air
To light
Cautiously
Fearfully
Not knowing if anyone would see them
Would read them
Would connect to them
Would understand
It was thrilling and scary
When she realized that her words
Had an audience outside
Of her own inner ear
But then that audience
Although bigger than any other
She had ever had
Was not enough
The time she put aside for the words
Was not enough
Her voice
So long suppressed
Demanded more and more
It whispered to her
In the middle of the night
It spoke to her on her morning commute
It sang to her in the shower
Causing her to be late
Because she had to write these words down
Before they slipped down the drain, lost forever
The words started to call out when she at work
When she should have been doing other things
Begging for acknowledgement
She did not know what to do
With all these words
Which were now
Shouting
Cajoling
Colliding into each other
Racing through her brain
Spilling onto the screen
Written in ink on the margins of paper
On her very skin
Always demanding more
Saying over and over again
A mantra that cut through the din:
“We are your truth
Your truth can no longer be contained
Your voice must be heard.”
5 thoughts on “The Truth About Words”
All I can say is AMEN SISTER ! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Aurora! As you know, it is such an amazing thing to find your voice
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is absolutely. I want to celebrate that for everyone who does
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen sister!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person