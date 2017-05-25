Dawn – Howl Davies

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

[A note from Howl: Inspired by a piece of autobiographical haikus by Christine Ray of Brave & Reckless. She reminded me how fun haikus were, and how they’re a great solution to a full on creative block.]

I admire the way

the dawn rolls and recreates

adjacently blind

To the half-drunk boys

and the half-heartbroken girls,

trying to forget

The gristly encore

it’s delayed in its showing

yet it comes around

Not before a glimpse

of the spotlight matinee,

leCirque du Soleil,

Cleansing rituals

to please the gods of the day

to polish the soul

Justification

belongs in daylight, just as

transgressions, the night

And dawn pulls the rope

lifting curtains for each act

blind, deaf, and silent.

[Howl Davies is the ringleader at The Sounds Inside.]