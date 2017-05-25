Dawn – Howl Davies

Completely flattered that I inspired the amazing Howl Davies to write this evocative haiku.
[A note from Howl: Inspired by a piece of autobiographical haikus by Christine Ray of Brave & Reckless. She reminded me how fun haikus were, and how they’re a great solution to a full on creative block.]
I admire the way
the dawn rolls and recreates
adjacently blind
To the half-drunk boys
and the half-heartbroken girls,
trying to forget
The gristly encore
it’s delayed in its showing
yet it comes around
Not before a glimpse
of the spotlight matinee,
leCirque du Soleil,
Cleansing rituals
to please the gods of the day
to polish the soul
Justification
belongs in daylight, just as
transgressions, the night
And dawn pulls the rope
lifting curtains for each act
blind, deaf, and silent.
[Howl Davies is the ringleader at The Sounds Inside.]