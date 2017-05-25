Moon Ate The Dark Writing Prompt Challenge: Dark Moon/Massai Murai

If I can do my best,
When my dignity has been dragged to the ground,
Then I will go beyond my last breath and there feel freedom.
If I can smile the best of smiles through teeth that hold back a broken heart,
Then I will smile even with my eyes for a heart weakened by you.
If I can hold my head high and show no sign of frailty when my courage is on the line,
Then I, with open palms lay before you all my scars
If I can dare to dream,
When the fear of risking it all ate me away bit…..by bit…,
Then my imagination is limitless,
My hand in yours.

Massai Murai is mysterious and ephemeral

