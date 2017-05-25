Moon Ate The Dark Writing Prompt Challenge: Dark Moon/Massai Murai

If I can do my best,

When my dignity has been dragged to the ground,

Then I will go beyond my last breath and there feel freedom.

If I can smile the best of smiles through teeth that hold back a broken heart,

Then I will smile even with my eyes for a heart weakened by you.

If I can hold my head high and show no sign of frailty when my courage is on the line,

Then I, with open palms lay before you all my scars

If I can dare to dream,

When the fear of risking it all ate me away bit…..by bit…,

Then my imagination is limitless,

My hand in yours.

