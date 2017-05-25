The Daily Song: J.J. Shiplett Waters

A recent Spotify discovery is J.J. Shiplett and his incredible song Waters. Seems just the right song for this rainy May morning. . .

Waters by JJ Shiplett

Into your stream,

where you led me time before,

out of this once-used body,

that uses curtains for a door.

Into your calm,

that storms out like a cannon ball,

where you lead me I will lie,

until the morning comes.

So would you take me to your waters tonight?

There’s a man who’ll sell you all you need to know and if you want more than you need well then more you shall recieve.

And in your cave where there’s room enough for me,

safe within your arms for weeks,

on the promise of new days.

So would you take me to your waters tonight.

And for the rush of a thousand men who knock at your door;

every single one has more than I but together we’re made whole

Oh, let me feel your body,

let me touch your soul.

Let me feel the sweetest taste of warmth that’s coming from your core.

So when I die,

don’t you bury me in the ground,

don’t you leave my body to deamons that just seem to roam around.

To your waters where I will finally rest,

in your river I’ll lay deep,

until you come again.

So would you take me to your waters,

take me to your water,

and take me to your waters, tonight.

Would you take me to your waters tonight?