the heart asks pleasure – samantha lucero

when you become a parent,

you become less

a p p a r e n t.

until i disappear completely,

i can weep into the liquid face of a mirror

and speculate about who used to dwell in

my iron & carbon skull, before i was

the me that faded.

i held onto me like a movie ticket

in the back of my wallet

the one we all keep

that justbecomes a tomb

like a placeholder in our hearts

for a special day we end up

forgetting.

i’m perfunctory now, roiling,

knocked up byrainstorms

and lightning writhing down like a noose

on his red beard, drinking snake oil

maybe theworld’s a cat’s eye and i am shattered faith

my shoulders a hewn epitaph of hopes

am i lucid dreaming, i never fell asleep.

these days, i lie down in a trance

and never wake up.

[ Samantha Lucero is the…