Response poem to S Francis’s (SailorPoet) poem In the Cafe All are welcome at the Go Dog Go Cafe
I stand getting wet in cold rain
watching through plate glass windows
edges fogged
rendering the scene inside
a soft feathered oval
Aroma of coffee
faint but distinct
drifts past my nose
Feeling a bit shy and tentative
I approach the door
pull it open
to the sound of a cheerful bell
I am greeted by steamy warmth
that fogs my glasses
intriguing smells
hum of lively conversation
A few patrons
look up at me with curiosity
as I approach the counter
I intend only to order coffee
but impulsively add a scone
enticingly calling from the glass case
The barista smiles as she hands me my order
my change
You’re new around here
statement
not a question
I nod
Writer?
I nod again
then add Poet
She points to a communal table
toward the front of the café
large wooden table
full of laughter
easy conversation
Steve, can you find a chair for a newcomer?
the barista calls from behind the counter
Before I can respond
everyone good naturedly
rearranges themselves
to accommodate an empty chair
I nod my thanks at the barista
before approaching the table
coffee and pastry in hand
I am greeted with warm open smiles
A tall man in the center
gestures to the now empty chair next to him
Welcome
he says as I put down my food
absorb the introductions
my shyness fades as
I take my seat
seamlessly included
in the conversation
as if I an old friend
who has been away
I mentally sigh
Home
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “First Timer”
Beautiful poem C💕
Thank you! Missed you this week. We should catch up.
you wrote a most beautiful scene I could just picture it!
I pictured you there!
