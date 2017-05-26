IN THIS LAND-Karem I. Barratt/Singing Heart

@KaremIBarratt
Dedicated to the victims of Manchester and all the Britons affected by terrorism
In this land of green valleys,
In this land of white faces,
And yellow and brown and
Pink and black, and hundreds
Of tongues, singing like birds
The stories of journeys that
Ended in this home,
In this land of tea and beer
And pubs, and curry and pizza
And sweet and sour pork, of
May poles and Chinese New Years,
In this land of bangles and boots
And flouncy dresses and green tattoos,
In this land of discontent at times
And silly football fights,
Of bookers and charity volunteers,
Of summer festivals in the mud
And druids around the Tor
And scientist writing their quantum
Music of the spheres, and robot and
Man muscling together to create a car
A train, a super plane, soon a rocket
To reach the heights where the stars
Of…
