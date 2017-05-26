I find Dodie Clark and her music delightfully quirky. You can experience in her all her charmingly awkwardness in this recent live performance. Because shouldn’t we all have cat ears made out of daisies?
Sick Of Losing Soulmates
If you hadn’t found me, sitting all alone in the dark
A dumb screenshot of youth
Watch how a cold broken teen
Will desperately lean on a superglued human of proofWhat the hell would I be, without you
Brave face talk so lightly, hide the truth‘Cause I’m sick of losing soulmates, so where do we begin
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
Yeah, I’m sick of losing soulmates, won’t be alone again
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
We will grow old as friends, I’ve promised that before
So what’s one more?
In our grey-haired circle, waiting for the end
Time and hearts will wear us thin
So which path will you take, cause we both know a break
Does exactly what it says on the tin
What the hell would I be, without you
Brave face talk so lightly, hide the truth
‘Cause I’m sick of losing soulmates, so where do we begin
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
Yeah, I’m sick of losing soulmates, won’t be alone again
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
I won’t take no for an answer (I won’t take no for an answer)
I won’t take no for an answer (I won’t take no for an answer)
I won’t take no (I won’t take no)
I won’t take no (I won’t take no)
‘Cause I’m sick of losing soulmates, so where do we begin
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
Yeah, I’m sick of losing soulmates, won’t be alone again
I can finally see, you’re as fucked up as me
So how do we win?
2 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Life Lesson & Sick of Losing Soulmates (Live)/Dodie Clark”
I adore Dodie’s stuff! I would also recommend Oh Wonder if you haven’t already listening to their stuff. They’ve just realised an Abbey Road recording of ‘Ultralife’ and it is wonderful.
Always appreciate music recommendations!
