She had lately been developing
an obsession with hands
They seemed to have taken on
almost mythic importance
Hands could push away
in anger
in fear
in violence
the tides
Hands could pull
a leg
a rope in tug of war
a dog back from running into traffic
a lover into orbit
Hands could scoop out
the inside of a watermelon
warm clothes from the dryer
The deepest secrets of a heart
Hands could hold
with great delicateness
a baby
an egg
another hand
Hands could smooth
wrinkled sheets
a furrowed brow
Worries back into manageable proportion
Hands could crush
an aluminum can
a Dear John letter
someone else’s hope and dreams
Hands could direct
to the left
to the right
up, down
to get the exact spot of the itch
Hands could strum a guitar
tickle the ivories
turn the pages on the music stand
conduct the orchestra
in a haunting symphony
Hands could reach across
entwine in hair
caress a cheek
unbutton a shirt
unhook a bra
unzip soft denim jeans
unleash buried passion
Hands could bridge the distance
between two souls
touch the heart
through a thick winter sweater
feel its rhythm
guide you home
