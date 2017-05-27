Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge: Hillside, Moon Rising/

I lie on the hill
Watching the last rays of sun
Slip behind the trees.
Bringing the day to an end,
A breeze stirs the evening air.
A white airplane stream
Fans across dim twilight sky,
Lit brightly beneath
By the day’s remaining strength.
Dusk claims rightful ownership
As night sweeps over
The windswept hill cools quickly
And the summer day
Is forgotten as warmth flees.
Hard won hope turns grey, as mist
Rolls up the hillside,
Leaves dew on the meadow grass.
A moth flies o’erhead.
The midges are out in force
And the stars gleam faint above.
Sit up, back damp from
Long grass, twig dug in my spine.
No sight in the dark
To light my way through the woods.
Panic rises, overwhelms.
Glimmer in dark as
Unravelled, the ghostly Moon
Ate the Dark and my
Way was lit to guide me home
Before dawn teased the sky.
Written by Imelza on 10th May 2017. Stanzas written in a Tanka form, for 5,7,5,7,7, which is new for me. I blog at Imelza Writes
