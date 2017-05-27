Silence Will No Longer Ring in My Ears

I will not be silent

I will not maintain the peace

I will say the ugly words

out loud and I will not flinch

Murder

Rape

Incest

Stalking

Harassment

Discrimination

Domestic Violence

Mansplaining

Discounted simply because we are women

 

To find our voices as women

to speak our truth

is a revolutionary act

that says that your voice

her voice

their voices

my voice

Matter

Count

Have weight

Deserve to be heard

Are valid

 

If my refusal to be silent

Makes me a bitch

A shrew

A ball-breaker

Then I will be loudest damn badass bitch that I can be

 

Silence leaves us to blame ourselves in isolation

Silence benefits only those who have hurt us

Silence has been the noose around my neck

The soul ache of my pent-up screams of rage

Every 13th story window I have considered walking out of

 

How fucked up is that?!

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

