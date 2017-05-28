Gossamer Wings (revisited)

You spin words into phrases

like silk thread

fine

lustrous

 

You weave them into

a gossamer shawl

breathtaking to behold

 

Delicate

iridescent

resilient

with unexpected

body and strength

 

I long to wrap myself

in the cloth

of your words

cocoon myself inside

 

White mulberry leaves

nectar

shall sustain me

as I metamorphize

 

I will emerge

changed

by your heartbreakingly

tender

words

 

Luna moth

delicate

new

Ready for flight

I shall glide

toward your moon

bathe

in your silvery light

