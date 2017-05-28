You spin words into phrases
like silk thread
fine
lustrous
You weave them into
a gossamer shawl
breathtaking to behold
Delicate
iridescent
resilient
with unexpected
body and strength
I long to wrap myself
in the cloth
of your words
cocoon myself inside
White mulberry leaves
nectar
shall sustain me
as I metamorphize
I will emerge
changed
by your heartbreakingly
tender
words
Luna moth
delicate
new
Ready for flight
I shall glide
toward your moon
bathe
in your silvery light
2 thoughts on “Gossamer Wings (revisited)”
Firstly, I love the word gossamer. Secondly, you bring it, girl. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inspired by the divine writing of Candice Louisa Daquin
LikeLiked by 1 person