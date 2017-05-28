Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge: Alethia Green

He strolled through the night
nothing but the stars to guide him in his current flight
his legs worked much just from memory
As he looked over his shoulder not at the way things were
but how they could be
He was walking away from the soul withering plans made for him
From a future he refused to claim
And the woman they had chosen for him
Bland and tasteless
The Cookie cutter same
He fled this darkness that had no light
searched for her
His love, his light
His breathe quickened
His vision blurred
as she stepped into sight
He walked away from the money
The birthright
He knew it was only the start
But when he looked at her he understood how the moon ate the dark
Alethia Green blogs at Twistdbutterfly