Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge: Alethia Green

He strolled through the night

nothing but the stars to guide him in his current flight

his legs worked much just from memory

As he looked over his shoulder not at the way things were

but how they could be

He was walking away from the soul withering plans made for him

From a future he refused to claim

And the woman they had chosen for him

Bland and tasteless

The Cookie cutter same

He fled this darkness that had no light

searched for her

His love, his light

His breathe quickened

His vision blurred

as she stepped into sight

He walked away from the money

The birthright

He knew it was only the start

But when he looked at her he understood how the moon ate the dark

Alethia Green blogs at Twistdbutterfly