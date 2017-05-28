This moved me to tears. Thank you 1WiseWoman– this touched me deeply.
A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave
Where did you go?
Little one
With your smile as big as the sun
When did running
Change from game to survival
When did hide and seek
Become staying hidden
You were always first in line
Brave and limitless
Shouting from the top of the pines
Who hurt you?
Little one
Everyone
She says, with eyes on the ground
Where she believes she belongs
Among the dirt and trash
Birthed with the seeds
Of poisonous weeds
Planted deeply in her soft heart
Cursed from the start
She has tired of running
But cannot stay
Not this way
The hurt is rooted
Pain undiluted
And every step is wrong
Remember you were so strong?
Little one
That time has gone
It was taken without permission
By the ones who proclaimed true love
In the shape of fists and shoves
And whispers behind closed doors
Stolen away…
3 thoughts on “Where Did You Go?-1WiseWoman/A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave”
really moving
Indeed.
Amazing poetry. The emotion is so powerful and compelling. Well done!
