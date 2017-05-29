The Shape of You (Rae’s Song Revisited)

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , , ,

Tiny white lights twinkle

nocturnal noises provide a rhythm

for conversation’s give and take

We wrap each other gently in words

painting a night sky canvas together

giving glimpses

of our separate worlds

universes apart

 

Words written

spoken from afar

something fragile grows

You become brightness in my life

dazzling

awaking things long dormant

I become the roots beneath your feet

grounding you

offering you shelter

 

The shape of you continues

to grow within my heart

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s