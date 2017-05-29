The Shape of You (Rae’s Song Revisited)

Tiny white lights twinkle

nocturnal noises provide a rhythm

for conversation’s give and take

We wrap each other gently in words

painting a night sky canvas together

giving glimpses

of our separate worlds

universes apart

Words written

spoken from afar

something fragile grows

You become brightness in my life

dazzling

awaking things long dormant

I become the roots beneath your feet

grounding you

offering you shelter

The shape of you continues

to grow within my heart

