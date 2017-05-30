A Savage Release-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

The Lithium Chronicles

My thoughts have turned

from racing to raging

to beasts beating

their great wings

against the cool shadows

in my mind.

With swollen bellies

full of fire they come

screeching,

bursting flames

upon the walls

of my restraint

until the peace I had

honeyed and hidden away

gushes forth and quenches them

into submission once more.

© Nicole Lyons 2017