A Savage Release-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

Scorching piece from Nicole Lyons of The Lithium Chronicles
My thoughts have turned
from racing to raging
to beasts beating
their great wings
against the cool shadows
in my mind.
With swollen bellies
full of fire they come
screeching,
bursting flames
upon the walls
of my restraint
until the peace I had
honeyed and hidden away
gushes forth and quenches them
into submission once more.
© Nicole Lyons 2017
Powerful writing.
Indeed
