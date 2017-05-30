A Voice Like Lava Flowed

Once I whispered my truths

to the unfeeling dawn

unheard

my words began to build up

choke me

overtake me

and in the stifling silence

I discovered a voice within myself

hot with rage

pain

deep in my soul

my gut

simmering and bubbling

that erupted unexpectedly like a volcano

cleared away the debris in my throat

I didn’t mean to shout my truths

But now that I have the dawn’s attention

I am reluctant to let it go

it does not feel

like time to go back to sleep

