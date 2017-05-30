Once I whispered my truths
to the unfeeling dawn
unheard
my words began to build up
choke me
overtake me
and in the stifling silence
I discovered a voice within myself
hot with rage
pain
deep in my soul
my gut
simmering and bubbling
that erupted unexpectedly like a volcano
cleared away the debris in my throat
I didn’t mean to shout my truths
But now that I have the dawn’s attention
I am reluctant to let it go
it does not feel
like time to go back to sleep
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “A Voice Like Lava Flowed”
So inspiring and beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person