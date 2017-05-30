Dreamscape

The breeze carries the whisper
of my name
an unknown voice of longing
calling me from slumbers
beckoning me
into unfamiliar dreamscapes
I cannot help
but answer
this forlorn appeal
that echos
soul to soul
heart to heart
I become a wanderer
through this uncharted night
I move as if
in a fever dream
Alice in a Wonderland
destination unknown
Drawn further
and further
from my safe
familiar resting place
knowing only
that I am helpless
to resist your aching need
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Image by Christian Schloe