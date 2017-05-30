The Daily Song A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall Bob Dylan/Patti Smith Cover

Oh, where have you been, my blue-eyed son

And where have you been, my darling young one

I’ve stumbled on the side of twelve misty mountains

I’ve walked and I’ve crawled on six crooked highways

I’ve stepped in the middle of seven sad forests

I’ve been out in front of a dozen dead oceans

I’ve been ten thousand miles in the mouth of a graveyard

And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, and it’s a hard

It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall