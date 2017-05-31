Spoken Word:Where Did You Go? Written by 1WiseWoman/A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave & Read by Christine Ray/Brave and Reckless

I am deeply honored that 1WiseWoman invited me to make a spoken word version of her poem Where Did You Go? Please visit her blog A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave to read more of her powerful words.
Where did you go?
Little one
With your smile as big as the sun
When did running
Change from game to survival
When did hide and seek
Become staying hidden
You were always first in line
Brave and limitless
Shouting from the top of the pines
Who hurt you?
Little one
Everyone
She says, with eyes on the ground
Where she believes she belongs
Among the dirt and trash
Birthed with the seeds
Of poisonous weeds
Planted deeply in her soft heart
Cursed from the start
She has tired of running
But cannot stay
Not this way
The hurt is rooted
Pain undiluted
And every step is wrong
Remember you were so strong?
Little one
That time has gone
It was taken without permission
By the ones who proclaimed true love
In the shape of fists and shoves
And whispers behind closed doors
Stolen away in lies and betrayal
Reflected in swollen eyes of hazel
Revealed in protruding ribs
Deprived of essential substance
She is truth, seeking justice
Will you come back?
Strong one
I want to
She says, with shaking voice
It is time to make a choice
Take back that which is essential
Bury the inconsequential
Surrounded by passion revealed
Verity no longer concealed
Climb the tallest tree
Know that you are free
Strength beyond bounds
You were lost
Now you are found