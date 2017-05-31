Spoken Word:Where Did You Go? Written by 1WiseWoman/A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave & Read by Christine Ray/Brave and Reckless

I am deeply honored that 1WiseWoman invited me to make a spoken word version of her poem Where Did You Go? Please visit her blog A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave to read more of her powerful words.

Where did you go?

Little one

With your smile as big as the sun

When did running

Change from game to survival

When did hide and seek

Become staying hidden

You were always first in line

Brave and limitless

Shouting from the top of the pines

Who hurt you?

Little one

Everyone

She says, with eyes on the ground

Where she believes she belongs

Among the dirt and trash

Birthed with the seeds

Of poisonous weeds

Planted deeply in her soft heart

Cursed from the start

She has tired of running

But cannot stay

Not this way

The hurt is rooted

Pain undiluted

And every step is wrong

Remember you were so strong?

Little one

That time has gone

It was taken without permission

By the ones who proclaimed true love

In the shape of fists and shoves

And whispers behind closed doors

Stolen away in lies and betrayal

Reflected in swollen eyes of hazel

Revealed in protruding ribs

Deprived of essential substance

She is truth, seeking justice

Will you come back?

Strong one

I want to

She says, with shaking voice

It is time to make a choice

Take back that which is essential

Bury the inconsequential

Surrounded by passion revealed

Verity no longer concealed

Climb the tallest tree

Know that you are free

Strength beyond bounds

You were lost

Now you are found