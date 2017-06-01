4th Place in the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge: Hillside, Moon Rising/Imelza

My guest judges and I have read an incredible amount of innovative, diverse and thought provoking entries in the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge. First we will announce the 4th place winners, which was split in a three-way tie.
I lie on the hill
Watching the last rays of sun
Slip behind the trees.
Bringing the day to an end,
A breeze stirs the evening air.
A white airplane stream
Fans across dim twilight sky,
Lit brightly beneath
By the day’s remaining strength.
Dusk claims rightful ownership
As night sweeps over
The windswept hill cools quickly
And the summer day
Is forgotten as warmth flees.
Hard won hope turns grey, as mist
Rolls up the hillside,
Leaves dew on the meadow grass.
A moth flies o’erhead.
The midges are out in force
And the stars gleam faint above.
Sit up, back damp from
Long grass, twig dug in my spine.
No sight in the dark
To light my way through the woods.
Panic rises, overwhelms.
Glimmer in dark as
Unravelled, the ghostly Moon
Ate the Dark and my
Way was lit to guide me home
Before dawn teased the sky.
Imelza is a 30-something woman, taking some time to relearn how to express herself on the page. Secretly feisty, not so secretly feminist. Normally she just lets words flow, but for this challenge, decided to choose a form and stick within rigid boundaries.
She blogs at Imelza Writes