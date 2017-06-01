Brave and Reckless’ Call for Spoken Word Poetry, Prose and Short Fiction

I admit that I am a little obsessed with spoken word poetry, prose and short fiction. I love to record myself reading my writing and hear my words come alive the way I hear them in my head. I also love to listen to spoken word poetry—to close my eyes and get lost in someone else’s language.

I would like to make spoken word poetry, prose and short fiction a regular feature on Brave and Reckless. If you have already recorded some of your writing and uploaded it to Soundcloud (very WordPress friendly) and would like it to be featured on B & R, send me the following using the Contact link on the B & R’s top menu:

the Soundcloud link of your favorite recording (other WP-friendly formats welcome)

link of where the full text version of your work lives

the link for your blog (if applicable)

a sentence or two about yourself

If I decide to post your recording on Brave and Reckless, I will drop you an email letting you know when it will run.

If you have never recorded yourself reading your own writing, try it! It is remarkably easy to do and very addicting! I use a Snowball Microphone and the Microsoft Sound Recorder on my PC (look in your Accessories folder) but my spoken word mentor Nick Osborne of The Dirty Limerick got great results using the digital recorder on his smartphone. I generally like to read each piece out loud to myself once or twice before recording.

I can’t wait to hear you!

Christine