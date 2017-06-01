Girls Aren’t For Beating

Rachel Finch/Bruised But Not Broken
I take rejection like a winner, spit the blood
from my mouth when you’ve finished
pounding childhood
trauma into my lungs, smile through the bruises,
keep your secrets in my throat, along with your name.
I won’t speak you into existence.
My body tapped out but my Spirit’s in the ring, I won’t go down.
Fists don’t need words to speak, shades of you staining my cheekbone, a child’s signature.
Numb, I am transparent.
Still, you never knew when to stop. I used to watch the bubbles of anger form on your lips and think maybe if he kissed me this wouldn’t hurt.
I was underdeveloped, rage, half your size and yet it was you who hurt.
Tears falling from your eyes, a little voice in my chest screaming I know and I couldn’t silence her.
I swallowed your shame and stomached it better than you could. I want to…
