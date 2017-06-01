The Comfort of You

Warm towels

fresh out of the dryer

dry socks

when the cold rain

has soaked through my shoes

 

Cool hand

on my forehead

when feverish

Latest book

in a favorite series

arrived just today

 

Arms reaching out

to hug me

at the end of a long day

Chocolate chip cookies

fresh out of the oven

gooey warm

 

Ed Sheeran

on Spotify

Unwatched

episode of

The Magicians

on the DVR

 

My iced coffee

just the way

I like it

waiting and ready

 

This is what

your caring

feels like

to me

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

