Your words roll toward me
across the table of silence
like cats eye marbles
that I can pick up and examine
wonder at the jewel toned beauty
the sculptured moments captured inside
the delicate swirl drawing me closer
defenses forgotten as I contemplate
the gifts offered
love
friendship
loyalty
respect
trust
intimacy
hope
encased in glass
awaiting my need
should I choose
to stow these precious orbs
in a soft pouch hanging from neck
falling close to my heart
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Cats Eye
Beautiful
Thank you!
Bravo…beautiful words pit together to form a marvelous poem…great work.
Thank you!
