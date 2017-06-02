Cats Eye

Your words roll toward me

across the table of silence

like cats eye marbles

that I can pick up and examine

wonder at the jewel toned beauty

the sculptured moments captured inside

the delicate swirl drawing me closer

defenses forgotten as I contemplate

the gifts offered

love

friendship

loyalty

respect

trust

intimacy

hope

encased in glass

awaiting my need

should I choose

to stow these precious orbs

in a soft pouch hanging from neck

falling close to my heart

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

