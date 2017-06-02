Girls for Satan – Malicia Frost

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

My best friend used to whisper:

“Let us lay down our lives tonight

here, at the offering table

let us tie our mouths shut

and tape tongues to our legs!

We’ll never be pure again!”

It was funny, back then

when we were a bunch of chuckling preteens

and would sneak into the bathroom together,

pull out our pocket demons

and dance around the sink as if it was a naked calf.

People say girlhood is full of glitter and carnage

we would collect the heads of boys who over-talked us

and we would let the blood water our throats,

nourish our budding lust for revenge.

I kissed my friend’s naked areola

under the blankets in my bed

while we were hiding from our parents

we chewed bubblegum and performed blood offerings monthly

we cried in the shower at night

and sang for the devil watching us in the the…