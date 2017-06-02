Renga: Solving Lonely Winter Nights

One of my favorite place to hang out is the Go Dog Go Cafe. S. Francis of SailorPoet organized a group of us in a very cool collaborative project. Enjoy!
Lonely winter nights
watching street lights cast shadows
—the world looks better
under a fresh blanket of white
a pure, stretched canvas
to paint stardust dreams
curled up under my grandmother’s quilt
sleeping dog breathing gently at my feet
And for tomorrow
thoughts of dancing snow angels
repel sleep’s shadow
Myriad colors
refracted in dream’s landscape
non shadows refined
Dawn unravels late
Snow built a world in silence
the outside feels like a room
– crossable. Those
dog-print steps, a march
carrying soft shadows; mud
quilt-stitch, a bark
door.
Waiting inside winter bedrooms
Follow street lamps Snow Angel
Built from dream snow. Soon
Melts lonely ice shaved hearts
Lie together on snow mattress.
Above: a collaborative effort loosely based on Japanese poetry styles by
Storyteller, Christine, Mr. D, Vanessa, Hana, Bronwyn, SailorPoet (in order).
Starting prompt from storyteller can be found here: https://storiesto.wordpress.com/2017/05/06/haiku-12/
