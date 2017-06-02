Renga: Solving Lonely Winter Nights

sailorpoet

Lonely winter nights

watching street lights cast shadows

—the world looks better

under a fresh blanket of white

a pure, stretched canvas

to paint stardust dreams

curled up under my grandmother’s quilt

sleeping dog breathing gently at my feet

And for tomorrow

thoughts of dancing snow angels

repel sleep’s shadow

Myriad colors

refracted in dream’s landscape

non shadows refined

Dawn unravels late

Snow built a world in silence

the outside feels like a room

– crossable. Those

dog-print steps, a march

carrying soft shadows; mud

quilt-stitch, a bark

door.

Waiting inside winter bedrooms

Follow street lamps Snow Angel

Built from dream snow. Soon

Melts lonely ice shaved hearts

Lie together on snow mattress.

Above: a collaborative effort loosely based on Japanese poetry styles by

Storyteller, Christine, Mr. D, Vanessa, Hana, Bronwyn, SailorPoet (in order).

Starting prompt from storyteller can be found here: https://storiesto.wordpress.com/2017/05/06/haiku-12/

