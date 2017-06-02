Renga: Solving Lonely Winter Nights

Posted in Collaborations, Friends of Brave and RecklessTagged , , , , , ,

One of my favorite place to hang out is the Go Dog Go Cafe. S. Francis of SailorPoet organized a group of us in a very cool collaborative project. Enjoy!

sailorpoet

Lonely winter nights
watching street lights cast shadows
—the world looks better

under a fresh blanket of white
a pure, stretched canvas
to paint stardust dreams
curled up under my grandmother’s quilt
sleeping dog breathing gently at my feet

And for tomorrow
thoughts of dancing snow angels
repel sleep’s shadow

Myriad colors
refracted in dream’s landscape
non shadows refined

Dawn unravels late
Snow built a world in silence
the outside feels like a room

– crossable. Those
dog-print steps, a march
carrying soft shadows; mud
quilt-stitch, a bark
door.

Waiting inside winter bedrooms
Follow street lamps Snow Angel
Built from dream snow. Soon
Melts lonely ice shaved hearts
Lie together on snow mattress.

Above: a collaborative effort loosely based on Japanese poetry styles by
Storyteller, Christine, Mr. D, Vanessa, Hana, Bronwyn, SailorPoet (in order).

Starting prompt from storyteller can be found here: https://storiesto.wordpress.com/2017/05/06/haiku-12/

Find the latest posts from others here:

View original post 22 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s