Renga: Spring Responds to Winter Loneliness

sailorpoet

petals opened wide ~

beckoned in the morning dew ~

then blushed, satisfied

grass hang head

droplets glisten pearls

all around

new leaves on trees

dance in the wind

It’s Spring 🌸

wind carries sweet sound

like cherry blossoms soft cry

the heart keeps sighing

bees and butterflies

buzz and flutter about

kissing flowers on their route

Clouds cry raindrops

As birds sing their happy tunes

A zephyr caresses passing shadows.

angels melted from snow slip

between open pedals blushed

waiting for spring winds to warm

softness now drips melted snow

dreamed inside a bedroom alone

Above: a collaborative effort loosely based on Japanese poetry styles by

Tanya, Sangbad, PS, Gina, Chuck, Fiona, Sailorpoet (in order) and loosely connected to https://sailorpoet.com/2017/06/01/renga-solving-lonely-winter-nights/

Starting prompt from Tanya Cliff can be found here:

https://tanyacliff.com/2017/03/04/a-cheeky-haiku/

Find the latest posts from others here:

https://thoughtsofwordsblog.wordpress.com/2017/05/30/exhausted-spent/

https://storiesto.wordpress.com/2017/05/30/another-day-2/

https://alifelesslivedblog.wordpress.com/2017/06/01/gift-of-second-chances-poetics-tuesday/

https://thereluctantpoetweb.wordpress.com/2017/05/31/stardust-in-my-eyes/

http://fionasown.blogspot.sg/2017/05/darkness-of-night-ebony-night-cloaks.html