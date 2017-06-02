Renga: Spring Responds to Winter Loneliness

Part II of the Renga Collaboration at the Go Dog Go Cafe
petals opened wide ~
beckoned in the morning dew ~
then blushed, satisfied
grass hang head
droplets glisten pearls
all around
new leaves on trees
dance in the wind
It’s Spring 🌸
wind carries sweet sound
like cherry blossoms soft cry
the heart keeps sighing
bees and butterflies
buzz and flutter about
kissing flowers on their route
Clouds cry raindrops
As birds sing their happy tunes
A zephyr caresses passing shadows.
angels melted from snow slip
between open pedals blushed
waiting for spring winds to warm
softness now drips melted snow
dreamed inside a bedroom alone
Above: a collaborative effort loosely based on Japanese poetry styles by
Tanya, Sangbad, PS, Gina, Chuck, Fiona, Sailorpoet (in order) and loosely connected to https://sailorpoet.com/2017/06/01/renga-solving-lonely-winter-nights/
Starting prompt from Tanya Cliff can be found here:
https://tanyacliff.com/2017/03/04/a-cheeky-haiku/
