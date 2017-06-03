The video for Niia’s Made for You is one of the most disturbing, provocative and mesmerizing music videos I have ever seen. I could not look away even when I wanted to. It inspired my response poem below. TRIGGER WARNING: This is not an easy video for rape survivors, victims of childhood sexual abuse or domestic violence— but damn did it make me think and feel.
She hangs on a hook
Suspended animation
Not considered alive
Real
Until he walks into the room
He calls her Doll
Relishes her plastic perfection
The eyes that will never cry
He caresses her once
Before brutally meeting his needs
He can unleash his beast
Without restraint or care
She is shell with no voice
She cannot protest
Complain
She longs to shower when it is over
Wash off his stink
Her bile
The others surround them
Witnesses
Trapped in horrified silence
Throats without voice boxes
Limbs limp
Eyes that cannot turn away
They wait for the next man
To size them up
And decide which one of them
Is made for him
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “Made for Him/Response Poem to Niia’s Made for You”
I hope writing in this way supports your healing because reading someones bravery like this supports mine. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is very empowering for me at least to look with an unflinching eye and speak truths. I am awake and I do not want to go back to sleep.
LikeLiked by 1 person